Royal Blue Grocery Closing Highland Park Village Store

Royal Blue Grocery is rebranding into Berkley’s Market and closing its first local outpost in Highland Park Village.

The last day for the Austin-based brand in Highland Park Village is June 27. While the Highland Park Village store is closing, the downtown Dallas stores — in Trammel Crow Center and The Mercantile — will transition to Berkley’s Market on July 1 pending landlord approval, with a Berkley’s Market in Oak Cliff at 634 W Davis opening this summer.

“We have had a great run over the years in the Village. Sales have been strong, but it is the friendships we made with our amazing customers, staff, and local vendors that have really been the best part of this whole journey,” said Emily Porter. “The community built over coffee, food, and wine have meant the world to all of us. It’s been a great mix of neighbors, students, business people, industry folks – and some great patio dogs. All of them have really enriched our lives beyond words. For our Highland Park customers, this isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon.”

The brand is in the process of finding a new location near the original store. The Highland Park Village store opened in 2015. Dallas founders Zac Porter along with his wife, Emily, and their friend, Cullen Potts, soon expanded to additional stores in downtown Dallas and Trammell Crow Center.

“We’ve always tried to be good neighbors and give our customers what they want and need. That’s how we set our product mixes, and how our special events, wine tastings, and BBQs came to be. Cullen and I grilling burgers out front was born out of wanting a fun way to meet our customers, while launching our butcher case years ago,” Zac said. “Everyone loved it so much he and I just kept doing it. I don’t know of anyone else treating their sidewalk like their backyard. It might sound silly, but it’s been great fun. We can’t wait to continue the tradition at our Berkley’s Market locations.”

Rebranding to Berkley’s Market will allow the brand to further fine-tune their neighborhood focus, they say.

“We’ll still have great coffee, groceries, and wine. But we’re also doubling down on prepared foods with updated recipes and new items we’re excited about. We’re also stepping up our brunch, lunch and evening service where we can to meet demand,” Potts said.