HP’s Biediger Ties for Fourth at State

Sophie Biediger led Highland Park to an eighth-place finish in the team standings at the Class 5A girls golf state tournament this week.

Biediger tied for fourth individually with an even-par score of 72-72—144 in the two-day event at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

Biediger, a junior, was just four shots behind state champion Mason Lewis of Granbury. As a team, HP carded a cumulative score of 325-322—647, improving slightly during more difficult scoring conditions on Day 2.

Landry Saylor (75-76—151) was the only other golfer to place in the top 50 for the Lady Scots. Four of the team’s five state qualifiers will return next season.