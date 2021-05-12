Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Meet D11, D13 Runoff Candidates at Forum

Voters living in Dallas city council districts 11 and 13 have another opportunity to hear from those candidates prior to the June runoff election.

The North Dallas Chamber of Commerce, the Dallas League of Women Voters, Friends of the Dallas Public Library, Dallas Breakfast Group, Faith Commons, Preston Hollow People, and the Hotel Association of North Texas are co-sponsoring forums for both districts next week.

(Read: On Your Ballot: District 13)

  • Leland Burk
  • Gay Donnell Willis

Both forums will be held via Zoom. District 13 candidates Leland Burk and Gay Donnell Willis will participate in a forum on May 19, moderated by NDCC COO Jeff Kitner. District 11 candidates Jaynie Schultz and Barry Wernick will participate in a May 21 forum moderated by Calvert Collins-Bratton.

Both forums will be held at noon and, in addition to being presented live on Zoom, will be recorded and posted on the NDCC’s YouTube channel and Facebook after the event.

  • Jaynie Schultz
  • Barry Wernick

(Read: On Your Ballot: District 11)

To sign up for District 13’s forum, click here. To sign up for District 11’s, click here.

Each candidate will make a two-minute opening statement before questions begin, alternating who is first to answer each question, and will be given one minute to answer each question. Audience members will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by posting questions during a question and answer session. Audience questions must be posed to both candidates to be considered.

Each candidate will have one minute for closing remarks.

Bethany Erickson

