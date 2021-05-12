Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 3 – 9

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CLEARLY DEPARTED

Stolen before 8:01 p.m. May 7 at Preston Forest Shopping Center: the catalytic converter off a 70-year-old woman’s vehicle. A catalytic converter also was stolen before 5:04 p.m. May 6 off a 28-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

3 Monday

Arrested at 2:45 a.m.: a man, age not listed, who was accused of drunk driving in the 11800 block of Inwood Road.

Online records didn’t include reporting times for thefts at Ballard Designs in Preston Forest Village and Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

4 Tuesday

Online records didn’t include reporting times for shoplifting at Ulta Beauty in Inwood Village.

5 Wednesday

Arrested at 3:31 a.m.: a man, age not listed, who was accused of drunk driving in the 6200 block of Royal Lane.

Arrested at 5:09 a.m. in the 4800 block of LBJ Freeway: a 34-year-old man described as a danger to himself and others.

Reported at 12:28 p.m.: a brand new bike was found on the side of Preston Road near Preston Valley Shopping Center.

Arrested at 9:53 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field on Northwest Highway: a 46-year-old man accused of public intoxication.

6 Thursday

The early auto thief gets the prize? Maybe not. Reported at 4:52 a.m., a crook tried to take a vehicle from a 61-year-old man’s driveway in the 6400 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Overnight before 9:58 a.m., a thief stole from a 78-year-old woman’s home in the 7200 block of Lane Park Drive.

The reporting time wasn’t provided for a theft from a Grandview, Texas woman in a parking lot at NorthPark Center.

7 Friday

The reporting time was unavailable for a theft at the Cooper Fitness Center on Preston Road.

Before 1:18 p.m., an unwelcome person was warned to not return to the 7-Eleven at Forest Lane and Central Expressway.

8 Saturday

Overnight before 6:10 a.m., a thief stole something from a 22-year-old woman’s apartment in the 8600 block of Thackery Street.

At 9:14 a.m., officers responded to a theft at La Madeleine at the Market at Preston Forest, made an arrest and issued a criminal trespassing warning, but details about the person detained weren’t available on the Dallas Police Department’s website.

9 Sunday

At 2:25 p.m., a 79-year-old man reported a burglary in progress at his home in the 6800 block of Brookshire Drive. The crook took stuff and fled.