Behaving Properly at Twirlarama Proves Too Much To Bear

I was no stranger to summer camps growing up.

My favorite was attending Bill Allen’s “Twirlarama” with The Farmers Branch Bomberettes when I was 10 to 12.

It was a week at Baylor University, and we felt so grown up staying in the dorm rooms and eating in the cafeteria.

Our walk to twirling classes each day included passing the Bear Habitat, and one day I could not help putting my baton through the fence and doing some “thumb flips,” which resulted in my dropping it down in the bear pit.

It was embarrassing enough, but the director of the Bomberettes was also my mother, Jacqueline Alexander Hunter, who had her first dance studio in Snider Plaza.

Needless to say, I was in double trouble and had to March around the football field several times as punishment.

FUN FACT: The girl in the white yarn pigtails is Judy Trammel, the director of the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (She never got into trouble).

Tana Hunter, an advertising account executive for People Newspapers, still likes to ham it up and clown around.

