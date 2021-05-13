Dallas Architecture Forum to Feature Michelle Delk

The Dallas Architecture Forum, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing public education about architecture, landscape architecture, design, and the urban environment, will present esteemed landscape architect Michelle Delk on Wednesday, May 19, in a virtual lecture via Zoom.

Michelle Delk

Delk is a partner and director of landscape architecture for Snøhetta New York City. She works to cultivate trans-disciplinary collaboration for the creative advancement of our public environment. With a natural ability for engaging diverse community and client intricacies, Delk guides complex projects ranging from master plans and brownfield redevelopments to realizations of urban plazas, parks, streetscapes, and riverfronts.

She is leading several efforts with Snøhetta, including the design of the Willamette Falls Riverwalk in Oregon, the Blaisdell Center Master Plan in Honolulu, and the re-imagined design of a significant public plaza in midtown Manhattan. She is a Board member of the Urban Design Forum and speaks for influential groups around the world.

For more than 30 years, Snøhetta has designed some of the world’s most notable public and cultural projects. Among its iconic, award-winning projects are the monumental library of Alexandria, Egypt; the Norwegian National Opera House; and the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York City. The firm has received many honors including the Aga Khan Award for Architecture, the Mies van der Rohe Award, and the Wall Street Journal Innovator of the Year Award.

“Snøhetta is one of the world’s top architectural firms with projects and offices around the world. As the Partner and Director of the Landscape Practice for Snøhetta New York, Michelle Delk brings extensive and broad experience across all project types to her work,” said Nate Eudaly, executive director of The Forum. “We believe Ms. Delk will provide a program of great interest to attendees.”

The lecture will occur at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, and will be presented virtually via Zoom. It is presented at no charge to all Forum members and sponsors, and anyone may join The Forum at www.DallasArchitectureForum.org.

Advance registration for the lecture is required. Forum members will receive information about registration.

Dallas Architecture Forum members receive free admission to all regular Forum lectures as a benefit of membership, and AIA members can earn one hour of continuing education credit for each lecture.