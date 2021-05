Nearly 400 of the area’s best and brightest of commercial real estate turned out at Gilley’s for the 2021 D CEO Commercial Real Estate Awards last month.

And those 400 or so represented 51 projects and deals. Besides celebrating the finalists, the crowd also waited to hear who would be named broker of the year, executive of the year, developer of the year, and more.

To see the list of winners, and scenes from the night, click here.