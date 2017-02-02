High School Photo Competition Accepting Submissions

Retail as Art, a photography scholarship competition for local students, will be accepting submissions through March 15. The competition is free and open to all North Texas high schoolers. Those deemed the best will receive scholarship money for college.

Winners will be announced on April 20 at the Awards Reception at Goss-Michael Foundation Gallery. One photograph per student, along with the winning entries, will be on display at the Awards Reception.

For additional information, visit www.RetailasArt.com or email [email protected].