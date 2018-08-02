Lime Releases Annual Report

In 13 months, Lime's dock-free fleet has evolved to become multimodal with pedal bikes, e-bikes, and scooters. It, and others like it, have also had their fair share of controversy.

Lime has released its one-year report, offering a glimpse at the growth of the smart mobility company and how it is revolutionizing the way people, including us Dallasites, are getting around cities.

Specific to Dallas, the annual report shares that riders had peddled or scooted 530,000 miles, equivalent to 21 laps around the Earth, and likely saved 465,000 pounds of Co2 – where were you all going?

The report also stated that 220,000 unique Dallas riders used a Lime rental in the past year.

The dock-free scooter and bike sharing company also shared in a blog post that in early July they'd surpassed six million rides since its June 2017 inaugural launch in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Now, as we mentioned in the intro to this post, Lime also has had its fair share of controversy since coming to what they called the "Wild West," such as stiff city and town regulations in the Park Cities and a come-to-Jesus letter penned by Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax. Most recently, a Dallas woman found herself in the ER after riding a Lime scooter.

But, they've promised to do better.

You can read more from their blog by clicking here.