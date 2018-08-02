NorthPark Center Extends Hours For Tax Free Weekend

Grab your wallet because NorthPark Center has extended its hours for Tax-Free Weekend and back-to-school shopping.

The North Dallas shopping destination is extending its hours Friday, Aug. 10, and Saturday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.

Texas shoppers get a break from state and local sales taxes for the annual tax holiday on Aug. 10-12.

Both Macy's and Dilliard's also will have extended hours (Macy's 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Dilliard's 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday). Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom will not have extended hours.

Visit the Texas Comptroller’s website for a complete list of rules and regulations surrounding the sales tax holiday.