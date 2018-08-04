Caniac Football Supper Scheduled for Sept. 7

Highland Park Football’s fifth annual Caniac Football Supper and Silent Auction will be held before the Mesquite Horn home game on Sept. 7.

For $10 per ticket, the team will serve a Raising Cane’s Chicken dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria with take-out available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will also be a DJ, cotton candy, and a great silent auction.

For the silent auction, the Forever Dream Foundation has donated an exclusive meet and greet with Rafa Nadal for two people. Contact JoAnne Pettijohn at 214-642-0282 or [email protected].

The money raised will benefit the freshman, junior varsity, and varsity football squads. Contact Adina Smith at [email protected] for tickets.