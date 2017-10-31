HP Sweeps Hallsville, Faces Prosper Next

A year later, the second-round playoff loss to Prosper, which prematurely ended a promising season, still stings for Highland Park volleyball players and coaches.

If a rematch was the ultimate goal, then the Lady Scots did their part on Monday, when they swept Hallsville in a Class 5A Region II bi-district match in Mineola.

Now the Lady Scots (27-18) can turn their attention to perennial powerhouse Prosper, assuming the Lady Eagles advance past Frisco Independence on Tuesday. The match is tentatively slated for 7 p.m. Thursday at Coppell, the same site as last year’s five-set thriller.

HP wasn’t significantly tested by the Ladycats in a three-set win, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13. For the second straight season, he Lady Scots finished the regular season as the runner-up in District 15-5A behind Lovejoy, which is the only team to defeat HP (twice) in the past two months.