Church of the Incarnation To Host Free Immunization Clinic

Highland Park resident Sandy Secor along with Uptown's Church of the Incarnation Episcopal will host their annual Free Back to School Immunization Clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 18.

The clinic is free and open to the public.

Secor runs the clinic every year with the wives of several doctors associated with the Dallas County Medical Society Alliance (DCMSA). Her husband, Dr. John Secor, also contributes his time.

Also participating are The Dallas Police Central Neighborhood Patrol, Texas A&M College of Dentistry, and North Dallas Shared Ministries.

Free Meningitis, HPV, and whooping cough vaccines will be included in the vaccines offered. Free student sports physicals will also be given, as well as free dental screenings and eye exams.

First come, first served. Participants need to bring their immunization records.

The church is located at 3966 McKinney Ave., just north of Blackburn Street.