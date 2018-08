Hyer Elementary’s “Solid Gold Night” will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight Feb. 24 at the Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum. The evening will include silent and live auctions, dinner and dessert, a mystery keepsake, mementos, and a raffle drawing. The Jordan Kahn Orchestra will be prove live music to help attendees “Get Down Tonight.”

Auction chairs Tiffany Mooney and Amy Vaughn said they are eager to celebrate Hyer.