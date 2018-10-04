Dallas Chamber Symphony presents “Our Hospitality”

The Dallas Chamber Symphony will open its season with Buster Keaton’s groundbreaking 1923 comedy, “Our Hospitality,” a classic which helped pave the way for cinematic comedy – merging the physical gags Buster Keaton became famous for with a dramatic storyline.

Known for its attention to period detail, Roger Ebert proclaimed the film Keaton’s first masterpiece. “Our Hospitality,” directed by Buster Keaton and John G. Blystone, is 74 minutes in length and appropriate for all audiences. The live orchestra, led by Artistic Director and Conductor Richard McKay, will bring this tale of star-crossed lovers and family feud to life with the world premiere of a score by Scott Glasgow, who will also be in attendance.

“We are excited to start our new season with a fun and entertaining performance,” says McKay. “The world premiere of Glasgow’s score to Our Hospitality will have the audience engaged and laughing from beginning to end.”

The award-winning composer, Scott Glasgow, has composed music for over 25 films including The Ninth Passenger, Marvel’s Captain America – Civil War, Poker Night, and Taking Chances. His soundtrack for The Curse of the Sleeping Beauty won the 2016 Hollywood Music in Media Award in the category of “best music in an independent movie.” In 2011, Glasgow was nominated twice by the International Film Music Critics Association and the Golden Spirit Award for Best Comedy Score Album for the feature Lo. A few years later, Glasgow was voted the “Breakout Composer of the Year” in 2014 by Examiner.com and has received many additional accolades throughout the film scoring industry.

The event will be held at 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets are $25 to $54 each and may be purchased online at www.dcsymphony.org, by calling -214-449-1294, or in the lobby the night of the event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.