Author of New Cowboys Book to Visit With Fans

Former Dallas resident and longtime NFL writer Gary Myers will make a variety of upcoming local appearances on behalf of his new book, How ‘Bout Them Cowboys: Inside the Huddle with the Stars and Legends of America’s Team, which is being released on Oct. 9.

On Oct. 15, Myers will sign copies of the book and participate in a conversation at 7 p.m. with Dallas Cowboys radio voice Brad Sham at Interabang Books in Preston Hollow. The event is free and open to the public, and will include free refreshments.

At 7 p.m. on Oct. 17, Myers will sign books and participate in a conversation with former ESPN reporter Ed Werder at Barnes & Noble in the Lincoln Park Shopping Center.

An Oct. 18 event will take place at the Cowboys team store at The Star in Frisco, and will feature appearances by former players Jason Witten, Daryl Johnston, Everson Walls, and more.

