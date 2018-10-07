United Way Launches 94th Campaign

Building on the success of an unprecedented $61-million fundraising year, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is launching its 2018-2019 annual fundraising campaign, led by Texas Instruments Chairman, President and CEO, Rich Templeton and wife, Mary Templeton.

Succeeding Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman in the role, the Templetons will rally key supporters toward the organization’s 94th year of fundraising and community impact during a kickoff luncheon at The Chase Tower on Tuesday, Sept. 11th. Resources raised during the campaign will support efforts to achieve bold, 10-year community goals to prepare at least 60-percent of all high school graduates to succeed in college and careers, move 250,000 out of poverty permanently, and improve health and quality of life across North Texas.

