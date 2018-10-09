Blue Wave Claims Team Medals at Ranger Relays

Highland Park used teamwork to reach the podium in several events at the recent Ranger Relay Invitational meet at SMU’s Lindley Aquatic Center.

The HP boys placed fifth in the team standings and won three events, including the 200 medley relay (Max Van Cauwelaert, Ethan Nguyen, Peter Paulus, and Campbell Whann), 200 breaststroke relay (Nguyen, Robert Clarke, Van Cauwelaert, and Paulus), and 200 freestyle relay (Nguyen, Paulus, Van Cauwelaert, and Whann).

On the girls side, the Blue Wave was fourth in the team standings while posting a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle relay (Alicia Bi, Katherine Huang, Morgan Rehme, and Lindsey Hosch). HP finished third in the 400 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.