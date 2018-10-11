Scots Look to Buck Broncos in Key District Clash

Chandler Morris is unbeaten as a starter through five games. He’s thrown 16 touchdown passes and rushed for seven scores for Highland Park. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park hopes it can start the second half of the season the same way it finished the first half.

The Scots carried plenty of momentum into their midseason bye week after a perfect 5-0 start that included two wins in District 6-5A Division I play.

However the next five weeks will determine whether HP can claim another district crown, beginning with a showdown against Mansfield Legacy on Friday at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.

The Scots (5-0, 2-0) have looked sharp on both offense and defense through five games. They have allowed only 81 points all season, more than half of which came during the season opener against Rockwall.

The HP offense has averaged almost 40 points and almost 400 total yards per game, including a season-best scoring outburst during a 56-14 victory over Woodrow Wilson on Sept. 28.

Junior quarterback Chandler Morris has completed 67 percent of his throws for more than 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns, with only two interceptions. He also leads the team with 220 rushing yards and seven scores.

Twelve receivers have caught passes, but Finn Corwin leads the way with 27 receptions for 584 yards and nine touchdowns. Drew Dodge and Drew Scott have two scores apiece.

The Broncos (2-3, 1-1) retain their lofty aspirations for this season despite losing two-way standout Jalen Catalon to a season-ending injury in the first game of the year.

The offense has struggled at times, scoring 14 or fewer points in three of five games. Yet Legacy still has several playmakers who helped the Broncos rally past rival Mansfield Timberview 27-22 on Sept. 28.

Running back Kaleb King has become the focal point of the offense with 606 yards and seven touchdowns. Dual-threat quarterback Cam Clark has accounted for three scores since taking over for Catalon. Plus, Ife Adeyi is a big-play receiving threat.

The Broncos likely will hope for a close, low-scoring game, similar to the prior meeting between the two teams. HP topped Legacy 14-7 in the 5A Division I state quarterfinals in 2015 before winning a state title two weeks later.