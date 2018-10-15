The Book of Mormon Returns to North Texas

Back by popular demand, “the best musical of this century” will return to North Texas for a limited engagement in Dallas and Fort Worth.

“The Book of Mormon” will open Jan. 22 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. Following its Jan. 27 closing performance, the production will open at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Jan. 29.

Single tickets for both engagements go on sale Friday, Oct. 19.

“The Book of Mormon” is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including best musical and best score. It features book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. Parker and Stone are the four-time Emmy Award-winning creators of the landmark animated series, “South Park.” Tony Award-winner Lopez is co-creator of the long-running hit musical comedy, “Avenue Q.”

The musical is choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, Aladdin, Monty Python’s Spamalot, The Drowsy Chaperone) and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

Tickets for the Bass Hall performance can be purchased by clicking here. Dallas tickets can be purchased here.