Crime Reports Oct. 8 – 14

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: POLITICAL AGENDA

When a Highland Park resident was preparing to go to church, around 7 a.m. Oct. 7, the last thing she probably expected to see was two of her “Ted Cruz for US Senate” signs missing from the front lawn in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue. The signs, valued at $50, were stolen overnight, she reported to police late afternoon on Oct. 8.

HIGHLAND PARK

8 Monday

A blue St. Germain Linus women’s bicycle, valued at $400, was left in the alley behind the 3000 block of Drexel Drive. A passerby noticed the bike around 7:30 a.m. on the way to work.

Around 5:30 p.m., a resident in the 4500 block of Fairfax Avenue reported to police that sometime between 11:59 p.m. Oct. 6 when he carried his hunting rifle to his 2013 Ford F150 and 11 a.m. the next day his vehicle was burglarized. The riffle, valued at $700, and another $1,880 of hunting gear was missing.

9 Tuesday

A quick trip to Starbucks at Highland Park Village left one customer down a brown leather shoulder bag, valued at $200. The customer parked her 2016 black Jeep Cherokee outside of the location around 8:30 a.m. and when she returned about twenty minutes later, the window was shattered and the bag was gone.

11 Thursday

An impounded 2013 red Kia Soul turned out to be anything but easy for an officer. Around 7:44 a.m. Oct. 10, the vehicle was towed from an unspecified location and it was found out that the VIN did not match the car. Turns out the vehicle was salvaged and using a false VIN number to get around the issue.

Around 7 p.m., a man flagged a police officer down in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive to inform him that he found a purse in the parking lot near the swimming pool in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue. At the time, the police officer attempted to locate the owner of the purse but was told she was out of town.

UNIVERSITY PARK

8 Monday

A 2017 black GMC Denali, valued at $60,000, was stolen overnight before 7 a.m. from a driveway in the 6000 block of Andrews Drive.

9 Tuesday

Stolen before 5 a.m.: A Tori Burch wallet, valued at $200, and $800 in cash from the center console of a 2018 silver Nissan Armada parked overnight in the 4400 block of University Boulevard.

An unlocked 2016 blue Landrover parked overnight in the 3600 block of Haynie Avenue was stolen sometime before 7 a.m.

A locked Trek 3500 bicycle, valued at $500, was stolen sometime before 7:30 a.m. from outside a home in the 3400 block of Normandy Avenue.

Around 9:20 a.m., a purse valued at $35 with $100 in cash inside was stolen from a 2013 maroon Honda Civic while the owner walked a baby around a park in the 3500 block of Lovers Lane.

Around 1:20 p.m., a “customer” in a hoodie jumped over the counter at a CVS in the 6700 block of Preston Road and stole the cash drawer. Later that day, around 3:24 p.m., a CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane reported a similar offense.

10 Wednesday

Nearly $4,000 worth of computer equipment was stolen between 10 and 10:15 a.m. from an unlocked 2018 silver GMC Sierra parked in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway.

A purse and contents were stolen around 11:20 p.m. from a 2014 white Ford F-150 parked in the 8400 block of Thackery Street.

A bottle of body wash was stolen around 4:15 p.m. from a CVS pharmacy in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane

11 Thursday

A 2012 black Chevrolet Tahoe, valued at $20,000, was stolen around 2:40 a.m. from the driveway of a home in the 3500 block of Colgate Avenue.

Stolen before 7:10 a.m.: a laptop and Ray-Ban sunglasses, collectively valued at $1,250, from a 2009 white Ford F-150 parked overnight in the 4300 block of Normandy Avenue.

13 Saturday

Arrested around 5:10 a.m.: a 46-year-old University Park man suspected of threatening a 31-year-old woman with a knife in the 2900 block of Dyer Street.

Credit cards were stolen between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. from a 2009 white Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 6000 block of Preston Road.

Sometime between 12:23 and 12:40 p.m., $200 in cash was stolen from inside a 2011 maroon Ford Exposition parked in the 6000 block of Preston Road.