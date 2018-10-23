Famous Christian Singer to Speak at Luncheon

Steven Curtis Chapman, the most awarded artist in Christian music history, is set to speak at the Council for Life‘s 2018 Celebrating Life Luncheon on Oct. 29 at the Omni Hotel.

In addition to being a well-reputed artist, Chapman is also the Co-Founder of Show Hope, a movement to care for orphans.

Council for Life board member Amy Mitchell will serve as the Luncheon Chairwoman. Honorary Chairs for this year’s luncheon are long-time supporters of Council for Life Heather and Ray Washburne.

“Securing Steven Curtis Chapman is a huge win for us,” said Mitchell. “He is so talented and will deliver an amazing message about the value of every human life.”

Proceeds from the Celebrating Life Luncheon will benefit 13 agencies that align with the Council for Life’s mission of empowering women, men, and youth to make life-affirming choices.

“We are humbled to partner with these highly-qualified, life-saving organizations,” president of Council for Life Diane Beckett said.