UP Public Works Awarded for Good Practices

The University Park Public Works Department recently earned accreditation from the American Public Works Association for exceeding industry practices in documentation and management.

The APWA accreditation is held by only 143 public works department in the nation and a total of 10 other departments in Texas.

To receive the accreditation, the department met full compliance in all 405 practices and passed rigorous on-site evaluations by a panel of three public works professionals.

APWA is a not-for-profit organization that promotes professional excellence and public awareness about public works through education, advocacy and the exchange of knowledge.

University Park’s Public Works Department is comprised of multiple divisions that handle a multitude of responsibilities that range from replacement of water, sanitary sewer and pavement, the maintenance of traffic signs and signalized intersections, and the collection of trash and recycling.

“The credit for this prestigious APWA award goes to our public works staff whose mission is to enhance the quality of life for University Park residents by constantly striving to deliver exemplary public works services in a professional, safe, and cooperative manner,” said Jacob Speer, director of public works for University Park.