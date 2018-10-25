American Art Pop-Up Joins Highland Park Village

The Great Republic has announced the opening of its newest pop-up shop at Highland Park Village.

The shop opens Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15, 2019, bringing a unique opportunity for all to own significant pieces or American art, memorabilia, and history. It will be housed at 53 Highland Park Village.

This is the company’s first retail location in Texas following the success of their pop-up shops in Aspen, The St. Regis in New York, The Ritz Carlton in Arlington, Va., and The Mandarin Oriental in Washington, D.C.

The stores have been widely praised for a unique product mix that includes antique, historical Americana, as well as handcrafted contemporary American-made items.

The Dallas pop-up offers a limited time opportunity to see and buy from the curated collection of historically significant objects, contemporary made goods, and fine and decorative art representing nearly three centuries of American history.

Antiques included in the collection are rare 19th century U.S. maps, engravings, sculptures, antique flags, and signed political memorabilia and memoirs by Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Mark Twain, Sam Houston, and Alexander Hamilton.

“We’ve worked hard to create a retail experience unlike any other – offering our guests and clients an opportunity to step back into time and potentially own something neither they nor anyone else, would easily have found elsewhere in the world,” Eddie Papczun, the company’s Founder and Managing Partner said.