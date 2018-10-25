Local Teen Honored for Service

Reid Zlotky, a senior at Greenhill School, will receive the inaugural Heroes in Disguise Award being given by Heroes for Children for his extraordinary work in helping the nonprofit establish its Teen Board.

Zlotky will join Plano teen Lauren Stapleton on Oct. 27 at a new event called Heroes in Disguise Masquerade Ball at the historic Belo Mansion.

“The Heroes in Disguise Award recognizes our hidden champions – those everyday Texans whose actions reveal them as true heroes for families battling childhood cancer, said Julie Siegel, Heroes for Children executive director. “Lauren and Reid have been instrumental as leaders and volunteers on our Heroes for Children Teen Board, and we look forward to honoring them.”

Zlotky, who lives in Preston Hollow, has been a Heroes for Children Teen Board member since it was founded in 2016. He has been familiar with the organization since he attended the Light the Night opening event when he was seven years old.

Cancer also has touched Zlotky’s family. “My mom suffered from breast cancer, and the son of one of my family friends suffered from Leukemia when he was a child, and thankfully survived,” he said.

Zlotky said he joined the HFC Teen Board because he wanted to help support people suffering from cancer. His first year, he was involved in a myriad of volunteer activities and in 2017, he ran the Children’s Hospital Oncology Playroom volunteer program. This year, he will chair the Valentine’s Day dinner.

At school, he is co-president of the Greenhill Quiz Bowl Club and Jewish Studies Club. He is also a sector leader in the Greenhill Business Society, debates on the debate team and plays ultimate Frisbee. He is also involved with Children’s International Summer Village.

Lauren Stapleton, who also is being recognized at the event, is a senior at John Paul II High School and has been a Heroes for Children Teen Board member since the board was founded in 2016.

The Heroes for Children Teen Board is a volunteer program that provides teens in grades 7th through 12th with an opportunity to give back to their community and help families with a child battling cancer. Members gain both leadership and volunteer experience within their communities and schools.

For those interested in attending the Heroes in Disguise Masquerade Ball, tickets to the dinner and program where the teens will receive their awards, are still available for $250. Tickets for the After Party, which starts at 9 p.m., are $99 each. Event co-chairs are Morgan Hallman and Mandy Lu Ristow, and honorary co-chairs are Alison and Michael Weinstein.

For more information, visit https://heroesforchildren.org/heroes-in-disguise/ or contact Larissa Linton at 214.256.5824 or [email protected].