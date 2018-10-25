Spa Offers Discounts for Voters

Did you vote? That sticker might be worth more than the satisfaction of civic responsibility.

Luxury on Lovers, a med spa located on Lovers Lane, is offering a 10 percent discount for customers who come in wearing their “I Voted” stickers.

Spa owner Lisa Cobb decided to extend this discount to promote voter efficacy in the area.

“It is more important than ever to claim your rights as an American to vote,” said Cobb. “Vote your conscience, know the issues, support your candidate, vote your party but get out and vote.”

The discount offer will run for the duration of both early and regular voting periods, ending on Election Day, Nov. 6.