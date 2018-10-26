SMU Student Launches To-Go Service

An SMU undergrad is elevating sushi to-go.

At his second restaurant, Namo, Brandon Cohanim has curated a menu of hand-cut rolls to serve alongside the eatery’s new to-go service.

The new to-go service will offer customers three prepared menu options each featuring 16 pieces for under $20. Additionally, the ability to build a meal out of any eight-piece cut rolls of sushi will allow customers to create a box based solely on personal preference.

Curated menu options:

16 Piece Set Menu ($15) – Four cut rolls of Yellowtail, Toro, Cucumber and Blue Crab.

16 Piece Set Menu + Lobster ($17) – Four cut rolls of Salmon, Cucumber, Blue Crab and Lobster

16 Piece Set Menu + Sashimi ($19) – Four cut rolls of Toro, Cucumber, Salmon, Blue Crab, and Salmon Sashimi

Each to-go order from Namo will come in a box specifically designed to appeal to the Instagram conscious and will be available through pick-up at the restaurant and by delivery via UberEats and Favor.

Namo officially opened its doors in late August.