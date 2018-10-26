Sours Leads HP Rally to Ground Eagles

Highland Park topped Allen 7-4 on Thursday behind four goals from Robert Sours, including three in the third period. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

Robert Sours scored four goals, including a third-period hat trick, to lift Highland Park to a 7-4 win over Allen on Thursday in the AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League.

Sours’ goal midway through the third period — his second of the game — broke a 4-4 tie, and he added two empty-net goals to preserve the victory. He is second in the league with eight goals this season.

Alex James scored twice for the Scots (3-3), including the game-tying tally early in the final frame. Jack Percy added a goal and Christian Lee tallied two assists for HP, which has won consecutive games for the first time this season. The Scots held a 30-17 edge in shots on goal.

The Scots will return to action on Nov. 1 against Keller at Dr Pepper StarCenter in Euless.