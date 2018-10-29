Out and About: What’s New in Dallas’ Culinary Scene

Isn’t it delicious how Dallas’ culinary scene continues to grow?

It seems like every week a new restaurant is opening, an old restaurant is updating its menu, and more options for people with dietary restrictions continue to grow. We’ve found all three at a few local eateries.

Something New

We recently had a chance to eat at Mamasan, a non-traditional poke house at the tail end of Fitzhugh Avenue before it ventures off into Old East Dallas – it’s about a block east of US-75.

Now, when we say non-traditional, we mean it. This is not your mama’s poke house. While the restaurant stays true to high-quality raw fish, it also offers up a whole bunch of something new to the raw fish phenomenon.

The menu and idea behind the restaurant are pretty simple: Select a flavor profile created by the restaurant’s chef or you can build your own creation from proteins (or veggies, cause this place is vegetarian and vegan-friendly), toppings, and you either wrap it in a nori and white sushi rice roll or lay it out in a bowl. An assortment of dip sauces are the non-literal cherry atop – Wasabi cream was our favorite.

The restaurant also has a nice selection of shareable items, which includes tempura green beans, poke nachos, and the perfectly charred Shishito peppers.

Our highlights from the menu were the tempura green beans; the Kula pork bowl (that watermelon radish was life); and the Vindaloo jackfruit burrito roll.

Beyond the food, one of the best aspects behind the new eatery is its outdoor space. While the restaurant is considered quick service, open for lunch or dinner, it is really prepared to have its diners hang out. The large patio is equipped with a fire-pit and misting fan system, making it pretty great for most days (however, not during the dog days of summer or torrential downpour).

Mamasan is located at 2818 N. Fitzhugh Ave.

Something Revamped

If you’ve ever eaten at Del Frisco’s Grille, you hardly need to be convinced that the food is great. However, if you haven’t been there lately, you’re missing out a revamped fall menu that compliments the holidays perfectly.

Head Chef Shawn Quinn really made some spectacular decisions when incorporating seasonal changes to the new menus.

On the lunch menu, the greens & grains bowl was a highlight. Filled with quinoa, charred broccoli, baby spinach, edamame, beets, avocado, dried cranberries, roasted almonds, and a sweet basil dressing, it was the perfect mid-day meal. Besides being delicious, it also was filling in an I-have-to-go-back-to-work way.

Their upgraded harvest chicken wrap also was a nice replacement to the old chicken avocado wrap.

On the dinner menu, the roasted wings was a welcoming change to the classically oily dish. Coated in a dry buffalo rub and baked instead of fried make this a healthier lunch option, for sure.

Del Frisco’s also has a seasonal, three-course $35 prix-fixe menu that features fall-inspired dishes like butternut squash bisque topped with maple mascarpone, wild mushroom gnocchi, and a cider-braised Berkshire pork chop. A full copy of the menu (including suggested wine pairings – for an upgrade) is available here.

From the prix-fixe menu, the butternut squash bisque was hands down a favorite. Brushed in clarified butter and oven roasted, it’s hard to go wrong with the foundation of this dish. With the heavy creams, toasted pumpkin seeds, and maple mascarpone cheese, this dish is beyond elevated.

Other highlights from the menu were the wild mushroom gnocchi, which was perfected with a cherry porcini cream sauce, the cider-braised Berkshire pork chop, which was gnaw-on-the-bone good, and a peanut butter chocolate pie that was beyond rich, but too good to stop eating.

The three-course prix-fixe menu was such a fun way to eat dinner. There’s something to be said about having your selections limited in a way that allows your taste buds to go on a roller coaster ride of eating and drinking.

Del Frisco’s Grill is located in Uptown at 3232 McKinney Ave.

Something Just in Time for Thanksgiving

If you’re vegan, thinking about trying something a little healthier for Gobble Day, or just don’t want to cook, Nature’s Plate has just revealed a Thanksgiving to-go menu that could impress the pickiest of eaters.

What’s really great about the special is that it can be ordered altogether ($95/serves four) or a la carte (prices as low as $4.50 per serving).

The menu centers around a beautiful acorn squash stuffed with quinoa and wild rice. And while it packs serious flavor, it’s also gluten free, soy free, and has no added oil. In fact, the entire menu is gluten free.

Other meal highlights include a healthier take on sweet potato casserole, baked sweet potatoes and apples. The apples in this dish deliver on the sweetness one would expect from such a recipe, and the seasoning is spot-on.

We also really enjoyed the green bean casserole, which was topped with house-made crispy onions.

The pies also were truly outstanding; there’s a classic pumpkin pie that is rich and creamy, but classically light in flavoring, so the pumpkin really shines; a raspberry lemon cheesecake perfect for anyone that loves tart flavors, and a chocolate cheesecake that is so deeply indulgent that it’s hard to believe it is dairy free.

You can purchase the holiday menu by clicking here. Orders must be made by Nov. 16.

Nature’s Plate is located in Preston Hollow at 11811 Preston Road.