Band Barbecue Planned Before Blue Out Game

The Highlander Band has a new event sponsor for its BBQ with the Band fundraiser.

Sonny Bryan’s will serve up brisket and chicken, along with coleslaw, potato salad, rolls, and iced tea before the 15th annual Blue Out game Nov. 2 at Highlander Stadium. Berry Naked will sell gourmet popsicles.

Dining in Highland Park High School cafeteria from 5 to 7 p.m. includes a silent auction, raffle, and entertainment by the Dixie Scots.

Take-out service runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Emerson.

Tickets, available at the door or in advance, are $10. To preorder dinner tickets, raffle tickets, and Blue Out shirts, contact band members or email [email protected].

Raffle baskets include a Big Green Egg package, $2,000 in North Park Gold, a $1,500 Apple gift card, a $1,000 Visa gift card or a “Glad for Plaid” basket valued at $1,500 to be awarded to an HPISD employee of your choice. Raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $25 and may be purchased at the event or via pre-order.