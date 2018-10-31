Lady Scots Advance to Meet Wakeland

After stumbling in the second round of the playoffs in each of the past two years, Highland Park has a shot at redemption on Thursday.

The Lady Scots will face Frisco Wakeland in a Class 5A Region II area round match at 6:30 p.m. at Richardson Berkner, looking to advance to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2015, when HP was in Class 6A.

After an unbeaten run to the District 11-5A title, the Lady Scots (30-15) easily swept Sunset, 25-5, 25-11, 25-7, in Monday’s postseason opener at Ellis Davis Field House.

Now they will meet Wakeland, which finished third in a powerful District 9-5A during the regular season, then swept Wylie East in the opening round on Tuesday. The Wolverines (34-5) rallied for a narrow win over HP in a tournament match in August.