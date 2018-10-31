The Lady Scots will face Frisco Wakeland in a Class 5A Region II area round match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Richardson Berkner.
Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Lady Scots Advance to Meet Wakeland

After stumbling in the second round of the playoffs in each of the past two years, Highland Park has a shot at redemption on Thursday.

The Lady Scots will face Frisco Wakeland in a Class 5A Region II area round match at 6:30 p.m. at Richardson Berkner, looking to advance to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2015, when HP was in Class 6A.

After an unbeaten run to the District 11-5A title, the Lady Scots (30-15) easily swept Sunset, 25-5, 25-11, 25-7, in Monday’s postseason opener at Ellis Davis Field House.

Now they will meet Wakeland, which finished third in a powerful District 9-5A during the regular season, then swept Wylie East in the opening round on Tuesday. The Wolverines (34-5) rallied for a narrow win over HP in a tournament match in August.

