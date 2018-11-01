Things To Do: November Edition

Autumn at the Arboretum

Through Nov. 21

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

For its 13th year, the Dallas Arboretum has transformed its pecan grove into a Neverland-themed pumpkin village. Featuring scenes from the beloved book, Peter and Wendy, the journey through more than 90,000 pumpkins, squash, and gourds begins in London at the house of the Darlings where Wendy and her brothers are dreaming of pirates and fairies. Other stops include the Lost Boys hideout, a pirate ship, and Tinker Bell’s home. Visit dallasarboretum.org for more details.

Mockingbird Music Festival

5 p.m. Fridays

Mockingbird Station

Some of the best local artists are giving patrons one more reason to love Mockingbird Station. The series of free concerts will take place on the second-floor terrace where attendees can enjoy the sounds of the live music while walking around the shopping center with friends and family. Visit mockingbirdstation.com to see who will perform next.

Stars and Stripes Luncheon

Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m.

Brook Hollow Golf Club

Mark Nutsch, the Green Beret commander whose story is told in the film 12 Strong, will be the featured speaker at the fifth annual Stars and Stripes Luncheon and Film Festival, a fundraiser for Sons of the Flag, a resource for burn survivors. The film festival at Highland Park Village Theatre includes a 12 Strong screening with Nutsch at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Other movies: Inglourious Basterds, 7 p.m. Nov. 8; Mister Roberts, 7 p.m. Nov. 9; and Full Metal Jacket, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Visit sonsoftheflag.org or email [email protected] for more information.

Turtle Creek Fall Arts Festival

Nov. 10 and 11

Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave.

The two-day outdoor festival will feature 125 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalworkers, glass artists, jewelry makers, and others. The festival will also offer artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, festival foods, and beverages. Visit turtlecreekartsfestival.com for more information.

Gingerbread Stroll

Nov. 16 – 30

Highland Park Village

Let’s toast to the holidays. The sixth annual Gingerbread Stroll will display elaborate ginger-bread houses at select merchants where they will be up for silent auction for a two-week period. All proceeds benefit the children’s charity Community Partners of Dallas. The houses will be delivered to merchants Nov. 15.

Trains at NorthPark

Nov. 17 – Jan. 6

NorthPark Center

The largest miniature train exhibit in Texas is gathering steam. Celebrating more than 30 years benefiting the Ronald McDonald House, the Trains at NorthPark will open at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 on the second level of the shopping center between Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. Tickets start at $4 for children ages 2-12 and seniors older than 65. Adults are $7, while children younger than 2 are admitted for free. Visit thetrainsatnorthpark.com for more information.

Tree Lighting

Nov. 18, 1- 6 p.m.

Snider Plaza

Residents from throughout the area gather to celebrate the coming holiday season. The festivities, featuring live holiday carols and dance take place near the plaza’s famous fountain. The highlight of the night comes when the holiday tree is illuminated.

Holiday Tea at the Adolphus

Nov. 23 – Dec. 30

The French Room

For the first time, The French Room will be transformed into a holiday destination with inspired décor and music for one of the city’s most cherished holiday traditions. The tea will feature a special three-course menu of tea sandwiches, scones, and pastries, each paired with loose leaf teas, including a special Adolphus blend, from local purveyor, Zatki.