Dallas Women’s Foundation Thanks Sponsors

On Oct. 3, Dallas Women’s Foundation’s patron party, hosted by Lisa and Peter Kraus at their home, was a celebration of sponsors who have contributed to the 33rd Annual Luncheon. The luncheon, presented by Toyota, is set for Nov. 7 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel, and will feature Academy Award nominated director and producer Ava DuVernay in a dialogue with noted journalist Michele Norris.

Roslyn Dawson Thompson, Foundation president and CEO, welcomed the crowd. “We are so grateful to each of you and the organizations you represent, for your generous support. This luncheon promises to be one of our most successful ever. And that is due entirely to the marvelous leadership of co-chairs Lael Brodsky and Tricia Miller, with honorary co-chairs Matrice Ellis-Kirk and Ambassador Ron Kirk.”

Co-chair Lael Brodsky said, “We are thrilled to have several ‘firsts’ – this is the first year for Toyota to be our presenting sponsor, the first time for Nancy C. Rogers to be our Spotlight Sponsor, the first year for Target to serve as our Speaker Sponsor and the first year for Sammye and Mike Myers to be Platinum Sponsors! And we are delighted to have Lyda Hill and U.S. Trust again generously serving as Platinum Sponsors.”

Tricia Miller thanked the Crystal, Emerald, Gold, Silver and media sponsors, and concluded by saying, “We could not have such a successful Luncheon and raise so much money to support the outstanding work of Dallas Women’s Foundation without the generosity of our sponsors. A very special thanks to our hosts tonight – Lisa and Peter Kraus. And a very special announcement: We are so excited to tell you that the luncheon is completely SOLD OUT!”

(Photos: Kristina Bowman)