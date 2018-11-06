Crime Reports Oct. 29 – Nov. 4

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HAPPILY EVER AFTER

When you hear a commotion outside your window early in the a.m., it’s likely either rodents or someone stealing your stuff. It was the latter for a homeowner in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive. Around 3 a.m. Nov. 4, said homeowner looked out his window to see two people driving off in his 2018 Ford Raptor. To add insult to injury, the thieves also rifled through the man’s 2014 Bentley FSP (nothing was reported stolen). However, this story does have a happy ending: Thanks to a phone application, the Raptor was found abandoned in the 2900 block of Carrizo Street in Dallas.

HIGHLAND PARK

30 Tuesday

A weenie dog took a bite of a sanitation engineer’s leg around 11:55 a.m. while the dog was being walked in the 3200 block of St. Johns drive. The woman walking the Dachsund refused to stop when the worker asked if the dogs had their shots. She was never found again.

1 Thursday

While working on a feature film in the neighborhood, a man reported that sometime between midnight and 8:30 a.m., his 2004 green Chevrolet Trailblazer was burglarized while parked in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue and his wallet and a box containing three audio earpieces, each valued at $150, had been stolen.

UNIVERSITY PARK

29 Monday

Two bottles of Dove body wash, valued at $15, were stolen around 1:10 a.m. from the CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Stolen before 7 a.m.: a 2012 white Dodge Durango, valued at $45,000, from the driveway of a home in the 2900 block of Westminister Avenue.

Sometime before 9 a.m., an iPad Pro, valued at $900, was stolen from an unlocked 2017 black Chevrolet Equinox parked overnight in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

31 Wednesday

A 357 Colt firearm was stolen before 6:10 a.m. from an unlocked 2018 white GMC Yukon parked overnight in the 4300 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

Stolen before 5:30 a.m.: $20 in cash left in an unlocked 2018 Buick Enclave parked overnight in the 4200 block of Stanhope Drive.

About $1,600 in firearms and firearm accessories were stolen before 10 a.m. from a 2016 white GMC Yukon parked overnight in the 6300 block of Douglas Avenue.

1 Thursday

A 2016 white Ford F-150 was stolen sometime before 5:30 a.m. while parked overnight in a driveway in the 3400 block of Amherst Street.

3 Saturday

Around 4 p.m., a customer walked into All Vac in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane, spoke to a store associate and then stole a Miele Scout vacuum, valued at $1,095.

Sometime between 6:10 and 6:16 p.m., a Trek bicycle, valued at $400, and a Haro bicycle, valued at $400, were stolen in the 4100 block of Druid Lane.