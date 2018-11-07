North Dallas Luxury Designer Making a Splash (Of Color)

Whether a paint job to a brand new YSL clutch or a cheeky illustration on a vintage denim jacket, North Dallas fashion plate Kris Ammon is looking to take the industry by storm with KCA Design.

Ammon, who lives in the Preston Hollow area, launched her moniker brand in late 2017 and her brand attracts top-tier clientele ranging from fellow designers, celebs, glossy boutiques, and other notable names. Unfortunately for us, Ammon keeps discretion a top priority; however, rest assured, you can spot her signature pieces festooned on the arm candy traipsing about town.

Sketching on Louis Vuitton Neverfull bags is a top request: “I recently did a really fun octopus on an oversized vintage Louis Vuitton clutch,” she said.

A purveyor of all things style, Ammon actually uses the skills crafted from her fashion background to design unique illustrations.

“I have a bit more of a quirky design style of my own, but have to be flexible in my work to adapt to a client’s needs,” she said. “I, of course, LOVE, when clients give me tons of creative license to do what I think, is best for the piece.”

Sketching on candles, books, handbags, canvases, and clothes, Ammon said doesn’t shy away from anything … except for stripes.

“I have strong feelings about painting stripes…I just don’t want to,” she said.

The fashion maven recently debuted a new collection custom tailored for the Charlotte Jones Anderson boutique in the Omni Hotel in the Star. Ammon also has a few upcoming collaborations with noteworthy labels, trunk shows, photo shoots for luxe publications and some other secret things stashed for the future.

For more information on KCA Design and further details on upcoming events and please visit kcadesignco.com.