Race for Texas House 108 Too Close to Call?

State Rep. Morgan Meyer told his Facebook followers on Wednesday that he’s looking forward to serving another term. But will he?

Nov. 6 election returns from the Texas Secretary of State website show the Republican incumbent leading his Democratic challenger by only 440 votes.

Ballotpedia.org describes the race as “too close to call,” and Democrat Joanna Cattanach apparently agrees. Her campaign manager told local media she’s waiting until all provisional and mail-in ballots are counted.