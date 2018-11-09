St. Jude Children’s Hosts Sponsor Party

The 2018 St. Jude Sponsor Party was recently held at a private residence in Dallas on Oct. 11, benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in preparation for the upcoming 2018 St. Jude Evening Under the Stars Party and Golf Classic in early November.

Hosted by Event Chairs Doug & Holly Brooks, over 100 guests attended and mingled while enjoying bites and sips provided by Cassandra’s Catering. Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Emily Callahan, was in attendance to address supporters and share updates on St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and guests were able to view a “no chemo party” at the hospital in Memphis via virtual reality goggles.

The 2017 St. Jude EUTS events in Dallas raised more than $1.68 million for the children and families of St. Jude.

(Photos: Lara Bierner with LB Photography, LLC)