Retired Highland Park Officer Completes America’s Great Loop

Rick Koeninger, a retired Highland Park officer, and his wife, Prudi, completed one of the world’s most unique adventures, America’s Great Loop.

The adventure entails a 6,000-mile journey that circumnavigates the eastern part of the U.S. and Canada, cruising up the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, through the New York State canals, into the Great Lakes, down the inland river system, across the Gulf of Mexico, and around the southern tip of Florida.

After living aboard for 30 months, the couple crossed their wake at Pickwick Lock aboard Rascal’s Retreat, their 39-foot Mainship powerboat.

In addition to facing the challenges inherent to long-distance cruising, the Koeningers said they enjoyed unparalleled views of the states and Canada.

“The loop has been the trip of a lifetime,” the couple said in a statement. “We’ve made many unforgettable friends along the way and had a blast.”

The couple used America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association through the trip to provide them with information and assistance vital to the successful completion of their journey.

According to a news release, 100 boats complete the Great Loop each year, making it a feat more unique than swimming the English Channel or climbing Mount Everest.