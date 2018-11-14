HP Scot Classic Tips Off This Week

Cate Rhodes and the Highland Park girls will play their first home game of the season on Thursday against W.T. White in the first round of the HP Scot Classic. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

With a winter chill in the air, it must be time for some hoops. And the annual HP Scot Classic tournament will showcase plenty of quality high school basketball action this week.

The event begins on Thursday and concludes with championship games on Saturday afternoon. The boys field includes eight teams in a pool-play format, while the girls bracket includes 12 teams.

The action will be spread between two gyms at Highland Park High School, as well as the main gym at Highland Park Middle School.

Both HP teams will get the action underway on Thursday, when the boys face Dallas Thunder at 3 p.m. followed by the girls against W.T. White at 4:30 p.m. Each team will play a minimum of three games total.

The Scots (1-0) started the season with a 94-82 win over HSAA on Monday, while the Lady Scots (1-2) enter the tournament with a win over Rockwall-Heath sandwiched between lopsided losses to Prosper and Bishop Lynch.

2018 HP SCOT CLASSIC SCHEDULE

BOYS GAMES

Thursday’s games

Highland Park vs. Dallas Thunder, 3 p.m. (Main Gym)

Midlothian vs. Terrell, 4:30 p.m. (HPMS)

HSAA vs. Rowlett, 6 p.m. (Main Gym)

Frisco Wakeland vs. North Forney, 7:30 p.m. (Main Gym)

Friday’s games

Highland Park vs. Midlothian, 4:30 p.m. (Main Gym)

North Forney vs. Rowlett, 6 p.m. (Main Gym)

Frisco Wakeland vs. HSAA, 6 p.m. (HPMS)

Dallas Thunder vs. Terrell, 7:30 p.m. (Main Gym)

Saturday’s games

Frisco Wakeland vs. Rowlett, 8:30 a.m. (HPMS)

Highland Park vs. Terrell, 10 a.m. (Main Gym)

HSAA vs. North Forney, 10 a.m. (North Gym)

Dallas Thunder vs. Midlothian, 10 a.m. (HPMS)

Seventh-place game, 2:30 p.m. (North Gym)

Fifth-place game, 2:30 p.m. (HPMS)

Third-place game, 4 p.m. (HPMS)

Championship game, 4 p.m. (Main Gym)

GIRLS GAMES

(First round only)

Thursday’s games

Highland Park vs. W.T. White, 4:30 p.m. (Main Gym)

Conrad vs. Richardson Berkner, 4:30 p.m. (North Gym)

Dallas Thunder vs. Trinity Christian, 6 p.m. (HPMS)

ESD vs. Grand Prairie, 6 p.m. (North Gym)

Garland Naaman Forest vs. Parish Episcopal, 7:30 p.m. (HPMS)

Fort Worth Paschal vs. Spruce, 7:30 p.m. (North Gym)