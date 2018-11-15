Goop GIFT Opens in Highland Park Village

A holiday gift giving concept has opened in Highland Park Village.

Goop GIFT, a modern lifestyle brand, which opened its first goop GIFT pop-up store in Los Angeles in December

2016, is returning this holiday season to bring its gift guides to life for the third year in three locations: San Francisco, Dallas, and Manhasset.

Goop GIFT, which translates goop’s coveted gift guide into a tangible, shoppable experience, is a curated destination that serves as a one-stop holiday gifting destination. In addition to gifts spanning a multitude of categories, including apparel, beauty, home, and experiences, the store will offer select personalization, gift wrapping, hand calligraphy, and delivery.

The holiday store will be merchandised to reflect the gift guide’s twelve categories, which include The Traveler, The Host, and The Lover. This season, goop is launching two new gift guide categories: The One-Step-Aheader, for the newest trends, and The One and Only, for higher-end luxury items from jewelry and handbags to very personal gifts.

Featuring a range of designers hailing from all over the world, goop GIFT will offer a select assortment of Goop-approved favorites, such as the Not-Another-Bill Personalized Backgammon Set, the Morihata Chikuno Cube Natural Air Purifier, the SOMA Hot & Cold Brew Bottle, and Casey Zabala Wanderer’s Tarot Card Deck.

Customers can also shop the goop x GreenPan two-piece frypan set, the goop x Oso & Me Lounge Set, the goop x Jérémy Collot Handmade Kitchen Knife and the goop x Cinnamon Projects Incense Set among many other goop collaborations available exclusively at goop GIFT.

The store also will feature Made by Google products for the first time, to bring a new level of technology to goop GIFT, offering select products, like the Google Home.

Goop GIFT is open through Dec. 24.