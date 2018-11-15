Matthew Trent x Nardos x Todd Fiscus, Art of Wedding & Design

Matthew Trent, the Dallas-based luxury jewelry designer, joined forces with bridal couture designer Nardos Imam to host The Art of Wedding & Design on Nov. 7 at Nardos Design in Preston Center. Guests gathered for the exclusive panel discussion covering all things wedding and design, alongside renowned event designer and floral guru Todd Fiscus of Todd Events.

The panel brought together three of Dallas’ most respected wedding and design experts for the first time as they discussed everything from wedding bands and veil lengths to guest list tips and marriage advice. Trent, Imam, and Fiscus shared their collective knowledge and experiences with the audience, as well as their predictions for the industry at large. Highly respected in the luxury bridal market, each are known as true authorities within their individual arenas, receiving countless accolades and awards for their talents.

Moderator Kiley Trent, who is the managing director of her family’s 30-year-brand, Matthew Trent, led the discussion. Highlights from the panel included the following takeaways: if you wouldn’t have them to dinner, don’t invite them to your wedding (Fiscus); the next hottest stone shape for engagement rings is oval (Trent), expect to see many more bridesmaids in jumpsuits (Imam).

Guests enjoyed Prosecco and small bites from Proper Catering, as well as geode cookies from Good Vibes Cookie Co. as they mingled through the salon and tried on one-of-a-kind Matthew Trent jewelry pieces. Models also showcased custom Nardos couture gowns throughout the evening, accessorized with jewelry by Matthew Trent and featuring makeup by fellow Preston Center neighbor Cosbar.

