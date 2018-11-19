Blue Wave Wins Big at The Colony

Highland Park topped the boys and girls team standings at the recent Cougar Classic meet in The Colony.

The girls earned five individual medals, including runner-up finishes for Lindsey Hosch (200 freestyle) and Maddy Helton (200 individual medley). Bronze medals went to Katherine Huang (200 IM), Hannah Jiang (100 freestyle), and Claire Kornman (200 freestyle).

In the relays, the Blue Wave won the girls 200 freestyle, girls 400 freestyle, boys 200 medley, boys 200 freestyle, and boys 400 freestyle.