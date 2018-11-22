Equest Announces Gala Co-Chairs

Equest has announced Annie and Teal Griffeth as the co-chairs for its largest fundraiser.

“The Griffeth’s love for their community and dedication to serving led them to Equest, according to the event bio.

Teal Griffeth, a commercial broker at Lincoln Harris Properties, is a Dallas native and veteran, having served in the United States Army Special Forces as a Green Beret for seven years before retiring with honor in 2016. Annie is a professional artist whose paintings are displayed in private collections throughout the United States, Japan, and England. She volunteers her time and talent to the pilot art program at Jubilee Park, teaching grades K-8, as well as St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Lakewood Elementary.

“This will be Equest’s 38th fundraising gala, and we believe it is going to top all others,” Annie Griffeth said. “We are working with a dream team of committee members, volunteers, and staff. It is our wish to raise the most funds, and I don’t think we will need a genie in a lamp to make that happen. We will see magic through the Dallas community’s generosity and philanthropic heart.”

Guests are invited to travel half-way across the world to an evening of enchantment and mysticism, vibrant colors, plush fabrics, time-honored rituals, and the lingering exotic scent of incense and spices.

Honorary Co-Chairs are Cindy Thomas and Bert Headden.

The Arabian-themed affair, to be held March 23, 2019 at Sixty Five Hundred event space, will be celebrating the achievements of Equest’s remarkable 38-year history of enhancing the quality of life for children and adults with diverse needs through the human-horse connection.

The evening will include a cocktail reception, an exquisite seated dinner, much-desired live and silent auction items, entertainment featuring an early energetic set by DJ Lucy Wrubel, and an after-dinner performance by the Taylor Pace Orchestra to dance the night away

This will also be the first year the Equest Gala will host Citation Awards. The award is named after the thoroughbred horse, Citation, (April 11, 1945 – August 8, 1970) who won 16 consecutive races in major stakes race competitions and was the first horse in history to win one million dollars. The awardees demonstrate this same spirit of excellence in support of Equest and will be celebrated at the gala.