Crime Reports Nov. 19 – 25

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FULLY LOADED



We doubt the thief was a hunter, but that didn’t stop him or her from stealing $7,200 worth of hunting gear, including seven firearms and a $500 Compound hunting bow from a garage in the 3500 block of Villanova Drive. The homeowner told police that the act happened sometime between Nov. 10 and 4:46 p.m. Nov. 25.

HIGHLAND PARK

19 Monday

Arrested at 1:51 a.m.: a 22-year-old man from Colony on suspicion of public intoxication while in the 4300 block of Edmondson Avenue.

An unlocked 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was rummaged through overnight while parked in the 3200 block of Beverly Drive, the owner reported around 8:50 a.m.

20 Tuesday

Two men walked into JoS. A. Bank Clothiers in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue around 7:15 p.m. and through shenanigans where one busied the sales clerk by trying on shoes and the other used the distraction to shoplift, $6,000 of leather jackets were stolen.

UNIVERSITY PARK

19 Monday

Arrested at 1:53 p.m.: a 57-year-old Grand Prairie man on suspicion of public intoxication following a wreck in the 4100 block of Hanover Lane.

Arrested at 4:30 p.m.: a 41-year-old University Park woman on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Grassmere Lane.

20 Tuesday

Sometime between 4:36 p.m. Nov. 15 and 4:57 p.m. Nov. 20, a red 1979 MG was scratched while parked in the 4400 block of Emerson Avenue. Damage was estimated at $1,500.

21 Wednesday

Arrested at 3 a.m.: a 19-year-old Dallas man on suspicion of public intoxication in the 4000 block of Stanford Avenue.

Around 10:20 a.m., a black 2016 Audi A7 was burglarized while parked in the 4000 block of Normandy Avenue. A $600 purse was stolen.

22 Thursday

Sometime before 12 p.m., a black 2010 GMC Yukon was burglarized while parked overnight in the 3800 block of Greenbrier Drive.

Stolen before 6 a.m.: the taillights, valued at $1,100, from a black 2014 Ford F-150 parked overnight in the 3900 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

24 Saturday

Arrested at 12:45 a.m.: a 17-year-old Dallas man on suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a wreck in the 2900 block of Stanford Avenue.

25 Sunday

Two vehicles in the 3200 block of Stanford Avenue (black 2013 GMC Yukon) and Milton Avenue (red 2009 GMC Yukon) and one in the 3300 block of Milton Avenue (white 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe) were targeted for their third-row seats overnight.

Stolen before 9:15 a.m.: an $11,800 Scott Addict racing bike from a detached garage in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue.

Arrested at 7:53 p.m.: a 21-year-old Kansa man on a local warrant in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.