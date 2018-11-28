2018 Crystal Charity Beneficiaries

Booker T. Washington School for the Performing and Visual Arts

The Commitment: $766,190

The school serves more than 1,000 multi-ethnic, extraordinarily-talented art, dance, theater, and music students. In 2017, BTW had a record-breaking five male dance students accepted to the Dance Division at The Juilliard School which only accepts a total of 12 men.

After-School All-Stars North Texas

The Commitment: $592,141

Focusing services to disproportionately under-resourced schools, ASAS engages middle school students after school when violence, drug, and alcohol use is at its height. In the past five years, the program has grown to serve 725 students in six high-need schools.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas

The Commitment: $600,591

The year-round programs offered in 18 clubs provide moral guidance, positive role models, and life-changing educational programs. More than 5,500 children benefit from the services designed specifically for them.

Buckner Children and Family Services

The Commitment: $1,125,435

Once known for orphan services, Buckner’s focus is to keep children and families together by providing services to decrease the likelihood of abuse and neglect. Buckner Family Hope Centers offer programming in four Texas cities. Plans are underway to build a center to serve the Bachman Lake area.

Friends of the Dallas Public Library

The Commitment: $752,455

In 2006, the city of Dallas purchased land for a library to serve Vickery Meadows, and the November 2017 bond election included $7.7 million to build it. The library will be a cultural center for families, organizations, and children in this area.

Mosaic Family Services

The Commitment: $666,612

Mosaic Family Services offers emergency housing and is the only shelter in the northern region of Texas with a staff that is multicultural and fluent in more than 29 languages. Clients come from many different organizations including police departments, hospitals, Child Protective Services, schools, refugee resettlement agencies, and other domestic violence shelters.

Nexus Recovery Center

The Commitment: $747,681

Since 1971, Nexus has been a leader in providing alcohol and drug addiction treatment services to women by allowing children to accompany their mothers into treatment. The Crystal Charity Children’s Center was built in 1999 to house a nursery, preschool classrooms, after-school activity rooms, and the medical clinic.

Ronald McDonald House of Dallas

The Commitment: $1,250,000

The house helps families cope with the stresses of having a child in treatment while away from their home. It provides three meals a day, shuttle service to and from nearby hospitals, and offers a variety of activities and services.