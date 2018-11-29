A Conversation With a Living Legend in Dallas to honor major champion Jordan Spieth

On Nov. 5, A Conversation With a Living Legend hosted their 29th annual luncheon in Dallas honoring Jordan Spieth, PGA TOUR professional in an interview with CBS Sports commentator, Tony Romo.

The record-breaking 29th annual A Conversation With a Living Legend® event in Dallas raised more than $1.3 million to support The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Moon Shots Program™, a comprehensive effort to significantly reduce cancer deaths and transform cancer care. Honoree, PGA TOUR professional Jordan Spieth was interviewed by CBS Sports’ Tony Romo at the luncheon event, which was held at the Hilton Anatole.

Since A Conversation With a Living Legend originated in North Texas in 1990, the event has been replicated across the country in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Washington, D.C., raising approximately $40.5 million to advance MD Anderson’s mission to end cancer. With this year’s enthusiastic support, Dallas-Fort Worth luncheon fundraising totals exceed $18.2 million.