HP Wins Twice at Garland Tournament

Sophomore forward Ella Patterson led Highland Park in scoring in all four games at the Culwell Invitational tournament. The Lady Scots will host Lincoln on Friday. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park split its four games at the Curtis Culwell Invitational tournament over the weekend in Garland.

The Lady Scots (6-8) fell to Rowlett 59-40 in the first round before defeating Little Elm 32-22 in the consolation bracket. HP’s final two matchups included a 45-34 loss to Garland and a 50-21 win over Carter.

Ella Patterson was the only HP player to reach double figures in all four games. The Lady Scots will return home on Friday to face Lincoln before opening District 11-5A play on Dec. 11 at Carrollton Newman Smith.