HP Education Foundation Executive Director Retires

The Highland Park Board of Trustees celebrated retiring Highland Park Education Director Jan Peterson during a regular meeting on Dec. 11.

Peterson has spent 16 years with the Foundation and has worked to raise millions of dollars for HPISD teachers, students, and classrooms, according to a news release.

She was instrumental in the awarding of the two largest-ever donations to the Highland Park Education Foundation: a grant of $5.8 million from the Moody Foundation for HPISD’s STEAM initiative and the recent $10 million gift from the Clements Foundation for teacher salaries.

At the board meeting, Peterson was recognized as a champion for HPISD and presented with a Resolution of Appreciation by Board president Jim Hitzelberger and vice president Kelly Walker.

