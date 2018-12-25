Taking on a rock ‘n’ roll concert vibe, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science hosted its much-anticipated annual Night at the Museum gala on Nov. 10.

Themed “Rock the Perot,” this year’s party was packed with rock-the-senses experiences, from glitzy minerals and neon-lit prehistoric giants to play-and-party activities and live dance music to artistically crafted food from Wolfgang Puck Catering and even visits from a few rock legends.

(Photos by Turk Studio)