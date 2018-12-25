Taking on a rock ‘n’ roll concert vibe, the
hosted its much-anticipated annual Night at the Museum gala on Nov. 10. Perot Museum of Nature and Science
Themed “Rock the Perot,” this year’s party was packed with rock-the-senses experiences, from glitzy minerals and neon-lit prehistoric giants to play-and-party activities and live dance music to artistically crafted food from Wolfgang Puck Catering and even visits from a few rock legends.
(Photos by Turk Studio)
Georgia Bridgwater Band performs beneath a vibrant shower of confetti during the After Party
Dancer moves gracefully atop a giant disco ball on the plaza
Guests interact in the Being Human Hall
Guests take a selfie during the After Party
Guests mingle with “Roxy” the roving raptor
Georgia Bridgwater Band performs during the After Party
Guests pose at a photo booth
Guests interact at the “augmented reality sandbox” in the Dynamic Earth Hall
Deja Rollins and Iain Hurley
Julie Diaz (Perot Museum Chief Advancement Officer) interacts at the “flame tube sounds” station
Party shot: A guest peruses the selection of “Rock ‘N’ Geode” sweets
Guests become highly amused trying on “Big Face Boxes” in the Being Human Hall
“David Bowie” impersonator with Heather and Chris Gilker (event chairs)
Linda and Ken Wimberly (event chairs) with Lyda Hill
Chris Gilker (event chair), Robie Vaughn (honorary chair), Heather Gilker (event chair), Fallon Vaughn (honorary chair), Linda and Ken Wimberly (event chairs)
Mary Baerg (Perot Museum Chief Experience Officer), Dr. Linda Silver (Perot
Museum CEO) and Najdi Ansari
Jan and Michael Sharry
Michael and Kathy Phillips
Kelly Compton and Forrest Hoglund
Najdi and Amir Ansari
Marena and Roger Gault
Jessica and Kyle Bolejack with Dave and Amy Humphries
Dennis and Felice Stokes with Lane Britain
Yatzil Rubio and Thomas Surgent
Ian Harold and Greg Lovell
Jessie Montgomery abd Ingrid Van Haastrecht
Karen and Alan Katz
Brent Christopher and Monica Egert Smith
Tyler and Sarah Ozanne with Jennifer and Andy Scripps
O’Neal and Lynn Ray
Janelle Anderson and Mike Zbuchalski
Fallon and Robie Vaughn (honorary chairs)
Amy and Scott Hofland
BB Cazalaa and Sage Harrison
Robyn and Andrew Gould
Andrew and Robyn Gould with Ron and Marcia Jackson
Don Daseke, Barbara Daseke, and “David Bowie” impersonator
Royce and Aimee Williams Ramey
Mac McFarland with James and Bill Wade
Nicole Small, Dan Kohl, and Maria Garcia
Julie and Jacob Walter
Peggy and Richard Allison
Jim and Gail Spann
Melissa M. Young and Michelle Zada