On Oct. 24, Les Femmes du Monde Woman of the Year Award Dinner honored Dr. Sandra “Sandi” Champman at the Dallas Country Club.

President Venise Stuart, along with Woman of the Year Award Dinner chairs Mari Epperson and Melissa A. Lewis, welcomed guests at the Sponsor Champagne Reception in the Garden Room before the doors opened for the main reception and dinner in the main ballroom.



(Photos by: Dana Driensky and Rob Wythe/Gittings)